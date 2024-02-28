Alpine: Ocon and Gasly expect the worst before starting the season in Bahrain

Posted by Guillaume Marion, Media365, Wednesday February 28, 2024 at 4:25 pm.

While the level of Alpine’s latest single-seater raises questions, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly have not hidden their fears regarding the latter just days before the start of the 2024 season.

After a generally disappointing 2023, sportingly speaking, Alpine looks no better equipped to attack 2024. Indeed, a few days before the first Grand Prix of the season, in Bahrain, The performance of the French team’s new single-seater A524 is not really up to expectations. During the recent winter tests, Alpine was unable to really get the smile back and even worried some observers present on site. This Wednesday, in front of the press, Esteban Ocon spoke on this topic. ” You (the media) portray the situation as worst. It’s a possibility, because we haven’t managed to put everything together yet like everyone else. But it is not finished. (…) Given the way you present things, I can immediately give up and leave the paddock. But no, I’m not like that,” said the Frenchman. Aware of the anxiety, Pierre Gasly does not even admit that he is already defeated.

“We know the weekend won’t be easy”

” We obviously know that we are not where we want to be in terms of the balance and performance of the car. And the sensations are not as good as we would like. (…) The most important thing, and what will be crucial for us during the first week, is to identify all the weaknesses of our car and find the potential to unlock. We already have a plan and things that will come at some point. But we know the weekend won’t be easy, for his part, in comments picked up by Motorsport, identified the winner of the Italian GP in 2020. (…) As a competitive team, no one is happy with a difficult start to the season. There was no such thought. But today, this is the situation we find ourselves in and we are facing it as a team. » When the first two free practice sessions take place this Thursday, we should quickly be able to determine the actual level of Alpine.