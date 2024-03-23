League of Legends – LFL: Vitality B crush GO in first round of play-offs

In the first round of the play-offs of the French league, there was an emphatic win against GO (3-0) this Thursday. League of Legends. The Hive collectively got the better of the Red Storm and have now won their last nine games. Vitality will meet Gentle Mates with the label of favorites in the second round of the finals.

There was no match between Vitality Bee and GO. Abiles won the first round of the French League play-offs this Thursday against the Red Storm. League of Legends, with a score of 3-0. It was hard to identify the real MVP on the vitality side because the dominance was collective. On a personal level, we will still remember the sacred Outplay Kan “Nak Nako” from Okan’s Gregas Game 1 and Oscar “Selfmade” Boderek lives up to his reputation on Lee Sin in the same game.

At GO, however, Eren “Lot” Yildis survived but the rest of the team was completely watered down, starting with Sixton “Six10” Hull and Olivier “Prime” Payet. The Mid laner It took only one elimination out of three Games Being completely controlled by Ahri Counter pick Mateusz “Czajek” Czajka’s Lissandra in the first two rounds. Prime, for his part, was the chain of death throughout BO. The base The French was also caught in the first seconds of the opening round, a sign that proved to be a harbinger for the rest of the match.

The final awakening

The vitality bee will not have time to doubt this and will have loosened its grip a little in the meantime Game 3 slightly more competitive. The GO team’s bug finally woke up Early game, for a very good lot on his jacks, but also for mechanical approximations on the vitality side, such as Paul’s Pike “Stand” Lardin, are not always flawless in this round. Regardless, Vitality sent a message and have now won their last nine games. La Roche will meet Gentle Mets in the next round and, looking at the matches of both teams, will be the clear favourites.