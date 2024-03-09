Emptying your bags at the airport will soon be history

If emptying your bag colorfully never hurts, doing it literally in front of airport security agents is really annoying. Unless you make the mistake of putting a big pot of ten thousand anti-aging creams in your luggage, which these same security agents will force you to throw away, you’ve reached the pinnacle of the seam. Well imagine these minor hassles are on the verge of disappearing thanks to the advent of scanners that deliver high definition 3D images of your cabin baggage contents.

Anywhere in the world, it’s best to avoid carrying certain items in your hand luggage when boarding a plane. Generally speaking, these restrictions are general in nature, such as for bladed weapons, firearms or explosives. For others, we remain skeptical, especially since we have forgotten the reason for these restrictions. Who remembers that it was following the failed attack in Great Britain in 2006 that liquids in bottles with a capacity of more than 100 ml were prohibited in the cabin? Until today, airport scanners weren’t able to tell the difference between liquid explosives and your monoi oil. The company can make new models developed by Smith Detection.

Aéroports de Paris adopts 3D scanner

The machines have names as rude as they carry: CT scanning. More broadly, the scanners “create high-resolution volumetric 3D images and provide automatic detection of explosives,” the manufacturer explains. And all this offers many advantages, including avoiding removing electronic devices and liquid bottles from your luggage.

If the passengers benefit from it, the airport will also benefit. In Rome, for example, the system will be generalized to all terminals at Leonardo da Vinci Airport. The experiment carried out upstream was so satisfactory that the Italian authorities have already abolished the rule of containers limited to 100 ml for terminals equipped with 3D scanners from Smith Detection. The same is the case for Teesside Airport in Great Britain and Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands.

In France, the Aéroports de Paris (ADP) group has also tested the technology on the control line at Paris Orly, “in coordination with DGAC”, confirms 20 minutes ADP. Here too, the operator was convinced: “Groupe ADP, this year, has started the deployment of this new generation of 3D scanners in 4 Paris Charles de Gaulle terminals”, specifying that “in each of these terminals, there are 2 lines of cabin baggage security checks. equipped Orly is keeping its experimental line and will install an additional two “for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games”.

ADP saves passengers around 30% time during security check operations. In France, on the other hand, there is no question of abandoning the 100 ml rule, ADP assures 20 minutes. If this is to happen, the green light must be given by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC), an authority that reports to the Ministry of Environmental Transition. Contacted about this 20 minutesThe ministry did not follow up.