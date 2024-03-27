Atal does not want a tax hike for the middle classes, but does not rule out taxing super profits

Questioned on TF1, the Prime Minister recalled Emmanuel Macron’s commitment not to raise taxes, without mentioning the promised reductions.

Where to find new money? After INSEE’s publication of the French deficit amounting to 5.5% of GDP, higher than expected, the government should think of ways to increase its revenue. Logically, raising taxes would be the obvious solution.

“We have always said we will not raise taxes”, recalled the head of government on TF1 on the set of this Wednesday March 27, without completely ruling out the increase in levies. Gabriel Attal, however, elaborated “Two red lines.” : “Don’t raise taxes on the middle classes, on working French people or on French people who have worked all their lives and who always earn a little more to help but never enough to get by on their own”That’s it “which allows us to finance the work of the French”.

The President’s promise of a 2 billion tax cut on the middle classes was not addressed by the Prime Minister. A day earlier, his economy minister, Bruno Le Maire, reinforced this commitment, despite bad news on the public accounts front. “I think it is important to maintain our economic policy strategy, He argued, I don’t want people to forget that public money serves the purpose of economic policy.

“No Dogma” on SuperProfit.

“France is not a tax haven for anyone”Then the Prime Minister declared, when asked about raising taxes for the richest families. “10% of the French pay 70% of income tax”he added.

Asked about the tax on superprofits, Gabriel Atal was less specific. “I’ve never had any stubbornness on the subject,” He specifically declared before the recall that energy companies and biological laboratories are already subject to certain taxes.