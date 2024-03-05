It is impossible to pay by card or pick up tickets: the BNP Paribas network is a victim of a national error

The BNP Paribas Bank network faced a major outage this Tuesday morning. Customers could neither withdraw tickets from ATMs nor pay through credit cards. The company’s management assures TF1 that the problem has been resolved.

Entire BNP Paribas banking network paralyzed. This Tuesday morning, the bank experienced a major outage, affecting many of its customers. The latter could not withdraw the tickets from the ATM. Payment by credit card was also impossible. All card models were affected. Bugs that also affected BNP customers of its online subsidiary HelloBank.

On the Grand-Place in Lille (North), in the TF1 1 pm video at the top of this article, users express their incomprehension in the face of this computer bug on a national scale. “I was at the hairdresser, but I could not pay, it did not work“, explains a man.”They told me it would be fine in a few hours or tomorrow at the most.assures a young woman in front of our camera. I’m passing, I borrowed some money and it will be fine!“One trader also claims that she could not deposit her cash in the bank.

At midday, France’s largest bank confirmed that the IT glitch had been handled by its teams. “All operations are not affected, they are random“, she clarified, before assuring TF1 moments later that the problem had been completely resolved.