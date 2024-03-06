Travis Scott’s house is ready to roll down a hill

Los Angeles recently experienced severe storms that weakened the ground. The house of the American rapper, planted on a hill, threatens to slide down.

Travis Scott’s home in Brentwood in the Los Angeles area has cracked. @stillsmallz3

Rapper Travis Scott’s luxury home in Brentwood, California is in disrepair. For some time now, impressive cracks have been appearing near this mansion which is built into the hill. TMZ reports that the cracks appeared following a recent storm that weakened the ground throughout the Los Angeles area.

The musician’s property worth Rs 23.5 million and five other houses in the same neighborhood are now in danger of sliding down the hill. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. According to officials, there is no reason to panic yet, as the depth of cracks is not more than one meter. Additionally, they specify that if the region experiences heavy rain soon, the neighborhood should be evacuated immediately.

Another home to take care of

That’s not the only home on Travis Scott’s mind right now. He and his former partner Kylie Jenner still own a property in the Beverly Hills district of Los Angeles, which was worth $13.4 million when they bought it together in 2018, the American site notes. Separated for a year, the ex-lovers and parents of two children are currently seeking to get rid of her for $18 million. This spacious house consists of seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms and approximately 830 m² of living space.

Since the flame between them died, Kylie and Travis tried to sell it for the first time in 2022 for $21.9 million. Since they could not find a buyer, the two Americans tried again. Reduced price by offering Lucky Wednesday February 28, 2024.

( ydg )