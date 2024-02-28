The week achieves an incredible global tour de force

The weekend On Tuesday, February 27, a real achievement is in the process of being achieved. It is number one on all streaming platforms. It actually is Most listened to male artist in the world.

Most streamed male artist across all platforms

However 2 years of inactivity, It continues to dominate the rankings. According to World Mag, The weekend Actually it is Most streamed male artist across all platforms. The Weeknd often stands out because of his haircut, his accessories and his music videos. But its greatest quality is its music. In France he is an international artist who has received Most Diamond Certificates : Total 15.

The Weeknd quickly stood out for his style and his music. In 2016, he blew everyone away with his title Can’t Feel My Face. His Iroquois accent and his voice make him an extraordinary performer. Over the years he has become an essential figure in music. In 2021 he entered the restricted circle of artists who performed at halftime Super Bowl. His latest project, Dawn FMis certified Platinum. The hottest male artist of the moment will be back soon. According to NRJThe Weeknd should release an album in 2024. The artist must finish the trilogyhours later And Dawn FM, with the next project. can continue.