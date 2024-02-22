Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone reunite for a remake of the Korean film

Henceforth, they are inseparable. While the film Poor creatures Received 11 Oscar nominations, YÃ³rgos LÃ¡nthimos, have other projects in mind. According to the information known by DiversityThe Greek director is gearing up to shoot his next film and it is a remake of a South Korean feature film. Save the Green PlanetDirected by Jung Joon-hwan In 2003.

Surprisingly, we will find the actress in the casting Emma Stonewho played the sassy Bella Baxter in Poor creatures But in Abigail favorite. Still according to American media, the shooting of this new project should begin this summer in the United Kingdom and New York.

Summary? the story of Save the Green Planet Revolves around a disillusioned young man who “captures and tortures a businessman who he believes is part of an alien invasion. A battle of wits ensues between the kidnapper, his devoted girlfriend, a businessman and a private detective.

A combination of cinema and inspiration

Emma Stone and YÃ³rgos LÃ¡nthimos make a pair because they are dynamic. Not surprising, when we know that the two have known each other for eight years. In an interview with the American edition of Vogue, the Greek filmmaker returned to their relationship: “We knew we wanted to work together again, and we knew each other really well by the time we started doing other things together; We trusted and respected each other, and I think we inspired each other. is”