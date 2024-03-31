Bella and Hailey’s multicolored manicure is shaping up to be the biggest trend of the summer

Yes, butter nails are the most popular spring manicure, but when it comes to glitter, the trends are just as popular. From chrome to metallic and pearly finishes, our nails sparkle with thousands of lights this season, enough to captivate the hearts of all trend lovers.

A multicolored manicure is a nod to Y2K

Bella Hadid And Hailey Bieber Both fell for glittery nails only this season, showing off their rainbow manicures on Instagram. Let’s start with Bella Hadid : To tease his new brand, Orabella, the model was seen covered in Y2K glitter and frosty eyeshadow, all with a matching manicure. Her oval nails have a lilac glow, a real nod to the era she loves so much stylistically.

@belahadid

A trend with soft colors and sparkles is perfect for spring

During this time, Hailey Bieber Takes us back to his world A sparkling dessert (glitter donut), with the same luminescent manicure. Her signature oval nails, adorned with a sheer pale pink polish, seemed to glow almost (but not quite) like her natural skin, immortalized in the golden light. The golden hour. Hailey Bieber She knows what she’s doing.

To recreate this pearl finish at home, add a glitter-infused polish on top of a colored base or mix it together before application. We highly recommend the nail polish Wondercolor in Gold drops No Beauty Pie And Pearly white shimmer NoA.CFor an exquisite manicure.

The article was originally published on British Vogue