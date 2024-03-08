Who is Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Little Known Brother James ‘Trent’ Olsen? The founder of The Row and the oldest sister of Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen, writes comics and TV shorts and was once on Full House.

While we know a lot about the three Olsen sisters, less is known about their older brother James Olson, who goes by his middle name Trent.

Here’s what we know about the low-key Olsen brother, who still looks close to his siblings:

Who Are Trent Olsen’s Parents?

Trent is the oldest of the Olsen siblings. He was born in May 1984 in Sherman Oaks, California to parents Jarnette and David Olsen. According to People, the 39-year-old goes by his middle name Trent, but his real name is actually James.

How many Olsen children are there?

There are six Olsen siblings in total. Trent, Mary-Kate and Ashley and Elizabeth were born to Jarnette and David Olsen, who divorced in 1996. David then married his second wife Mackenzie Olsen in 1996, and they had two more children, Courtney and Jack. The youngest, Jack, who has dabbled in modeling and acting, told Runway magazine in 2016 about what it was like growing up in the family: “Growing up in our house was always interesting … there was so much going on! I learned about respect from everyone in my family. In a family of six kids, you learn it’s not always about you.”

He added, “I love every chaotic moment when my family is together. It’s more common than you think… We all support each other’s dreams.”

What does Trent Olson do?

Trent Olson is two years older than his famous acting twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley. Photo: @djtront/Instagram

According to British media, Trent appeared in some of his sisters’ opening videos Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen: Our first video And You are invited Mary-Kate and Ashley’s sleepover party. He also did a cameo A perfect house But ultimately a career in acting was not to be made.

According to his IMDB, he is instead working behind the scenes as a writer on a short film Leaving YellowstoneOn a TV movie model behavior, And on to the next shorts, Rambler.

The University of Southern California graduate also worked at film, TV and podcast production house Storm King Productions in 2014, and wrote several comics between 2014 and 2016, according to People.

His love life

Trent Olsen recently rekindled a relationship with a long-term friend. Photo: @djtront/Instagram

Trent usually keeps his private life private, but he shared a rare insight into his romantic situation in a public Instagram post last year. He said that he recently The relationship rekindled with his old friend Alexis Armistead, and they started dating ever since.

“It’s crazy to think that I met this guy 20 years ago with lots of social circles, but very little time together,” he captioned the caption, adding, “I love you and look forward to seeing what all the next steps are.” Am. In store … including my wise s*** which is definitely starting to rub off on you.”

He was the inspiration behind one of Mary-Kate and Ashley’s business ventures

Trent Olsen with his girlfriend Alexis Armistead. Photo: @djtront/Instagram

Sweetly, one of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s lifestyle brands, Elizabeth and James is named after two of her siblings, as reported in People.

Love clearly reciprocates.

“I always thought it was an advantage to have older twin sisters,” Elizabeth previously told Harper’s Bazaar UK. “I felt very clear about how I would navigate through seeing so many things. I also felt very safe.”