Beetlejuice 2: The first teaser full of references for the sequel to Tim Burton’s film

In Michael Keaton BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice. © Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has posted a delicious first trailer for BeetlejuiceBeetlejuiceA sequel to the 1988 Tim Burton film. Expected in theaters on September 11, the new feature film stars Michael Keaton as an eccentric “bio-exorcist” and reunites with old playmates. Advertisement Your content continues below

The long awaited sequel It’s been more than 35 years since Beetlejuice first haunted cinema…and now it’s back for a new adventure that director Tim Burton has long envisioned. BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice The Dietz family returns to the town of Winter River after a terrible tragedy. Here is the official summary: “Still haunted by the memory of Beetlejuice, Lydia finds her life turned upside down when her daughter Astrid, a rebellious teenager, accidentally opens a portal leading to the afterlife. With both worlds in chaos, it’s only a matter of time before someone steps forward. Says Beetlejuice’s name three times and that prankster monster comes back to wreak havoc…”

Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder and Justin Theroux in BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice. © Warner Bros.

This sequel to the cult horror comedy stars Winona Ryder (Stranger Things) Lydia Dietz, disguised as Catherine O’Hara (Shit Creek) in his mother Delia Dietz’s shoes and of course Keaton (Birdman) in Betelgeuse. The cast includes Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) in the role of Astrid, but also Justin Theroux (remaining), Monica Bellucci (Mafia Momma), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) and Willem Dafoe (Poor creatures). Watch the teaser for BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice :

With Harry Belafonte’s classic title day-oWhich already marks one of the cult sequences of the previous film, these images BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice It will delight fans of the original film with multiple references to its unique universe. The feature film was a huge box office success, grossing nearly $80 million upon its release despite being made on a modest budget of $15 million.