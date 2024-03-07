Emily Blunt wants to take her parents to the Oscars with her

Emily Blunt – Sicario Premiere – Famous Pictures

Emily Blunt hopes to take her parents to the Oscars.

The star is up for best supporting actress for her role in “Oppenheimer” and hopes to bring her husband and parents with her on the day as it will be her father’s birthday.

She told PEOPLE: “I’m going to take John (Krasinski, her husband, editor’s note) and I hope my parents, who are looking for a place, will come with me. It’s my dad’s anniversary this weekend! I think That children will watch TV standing up.”

The Devil Wears Prada actress added that her success hasn’t “sunk in” yet, but she’s grateful to be with her costar on this journey that lasts “forever.”

She added: “I feel like I’ve been lighter than air for the last few weeks. I’m so happy. I don’t know if I’ve had time to realize it. I’m so happy, like at peace, happy. I Glad we’re there for each other. I feel like we’re a small group on this Oppenheimer adventure, which seems to last forever and will go beyond what any of us could have dreamed.”