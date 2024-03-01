Emily Blunt to star opposite Dwayne Johnson in ‘The Smashing Machine’, biopic of MMA legend Mark Kerr

British actress Emily Blunt, best known for her role in ‘Oppenheimer’, is currently in talks to co-star with Dwayne Johnson in the highly anticipated film ‘The Smashing Machine’. If confirmed, Blunt will portray Dawn Staples, the new wife of legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr, as they navigate the complexities of Kerr’s world. Set to chronicle Kerr’s life during the UFC’s no-holds-barred era around 2000, the film will explore themes of addiction, triumph, love and friendship.

Bringing legends to life

Mark Kerr, played by Dwayne Johnson, is celebrated as a pioneer in the mixed martial arts (MMA) scene. Kerr, also known as ‘The Smashing Machine’, held numerous titles throughout his career including two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion and PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion. His life, marked by extraordinary highs and devastating lows, was previously the subject of an HBO documentary, also titled ‘The Smashing Machine’, which chronicled his battles in and out of the ring, including his battle with addiction.

A rekindled on-screen chemistry

Johnson and Blunt, who previously mesmerized audiences with their chemistry in the 2021 adventure film ‘Jungle Cruise’, are all set to reunite on screen. The film is a testament not only to their dynamic rapport, but also to their ability to draw the audience into the emotionally complex worlds of their characters. ‘The Smashing Machine’ is under the production umbrella of Seven Bucks Productions, co-founded by Johnson and Danny Garcia, ensuring that the story of Kerr and his tumultuous journey is told with authenticity and depth.

A glimpse into the world of MMA

The film promises to take a closer look at the gritty reality of MMA fighting through the lens of Kerr’s storied career. From his triumphs on the global stage to his personal battles with addiction, ‘The Smashing Machine’ aims to provide a nuanced portrayal of the sport and its impact on the lives of those who dominate it. A24’s involvement in financing the project hints at a film that won’t shy away from the complexities and contradictions of Kerr’s life, offering audiences an intimate look at the challenges faced by one of MMA’s most iconic figures.

As ‘The Smashing Machine’ gears up for production, audiences are eagerly awaiting Johnson and Blunt’s transformation into these complex real-life figures. The film’s exploration of Kerr’s life promises to be a compelling story, rich in drama, emotion and the raw intensity of the MMA world. With its star power, gripping story and the promise of an incredible look at the life of a sports legend, ‘The Smashing Machine’ is set to be a notable addition to the genre of sports biopics.