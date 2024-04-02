Emily Blunt took inspiration from Greta Gerwig to play the director

If only we knew that Emily Blunt is a huge fan of the film Barbie – she revealed in December 2023 and in a podcast Diversity, Watched four times! -, we didn’t know she admires her director Greta Gerwig so much.

However, this was revealed by her Total movie As part of the promotion of his upcoming film, The Fall GuyIn which she co-stars with Ryan Gosling and will be released in France on May 1, 2024.

Clicking on“I accept”You accept the deposit of cookies by external services and thus have access to the content of our partners. More information on the Cookie Management Policy page I accept

According to FirstAs far as the joke goes, the British-American actress may have actually been inspired by, among others, Greta Gerwig to “create” the character of Jody Moreno, the fictional director she plays.

A very old character

“In the original script, my character was very serious, the type of ‘tough’ directors,” recalls Emily Blunt. Before clarifying that she finds it more interesting to play someone who is “completely overwhelmed”…

This is what forced her to take inspiration from the director Barbie : “With warmth and charm (which my character exudes), we can find some of Greta, she would have confirmed. Jody Moreno is a combination of that…and other people I’ve met.”

Our “Emily Blunt” file

The Fall Guy tells the story of an anonymous stuntman (Ryan Gosling) who, through an unlikely combination of circumstances, must find a missing movie star, foil a conspiracy and… win the heart of a beautiful director (Emily Blunt).