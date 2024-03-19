Copyright: Bad Bunny wants $150,000 from fan

The singer filed a complaint on Friday, March 8, 2024, against a viewer who broadcast images from one of his concerts on YouTube, without his consent.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny has accused a fan of broadcasting images from one of his concerts without his consent. Getty Images via AFP

Singer Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, sued a fan on Friday for posting images from one of his concerts on YouTube. “MADforliveMUSIC” is the channel on which viewer Erik Guillermo Madronal Garron posted live performances of the Puerto Rican artist that were later removed from the platform. However, excerpts of the video are still available on social networks.

The artist claims that the video sequence was taken at one of his shows which was held on February 21, 2024 in Salt Lake City (USA). He thus accused Eric Guillermo Madronal Garon of knowingly going to the concert with high-quality photo equipment and broadcasting about ten minutes of video on the web.

According to “TMZ”, neither the image rights nor the artist’s contract, the approach of the fans was considered “viewstealing” which directly affects the advertising revenue of Bad Bunny’s official YouTube page.

Compensation of $150,000

The Puerto Rican star first took a classic approach to removing content using the “Digital Millennium Copyright Act”, an American law that restricts the production and distribution of services aimed at preventing measures that restrict access to copyright-protected works.

However, the fan requested YouTube to retrieve the deleted content. This latest action has left Bad Bunny no choice but to file a complaint against the “MADforliveMUSIC” account holder. It demands that the latter no longer be allowed to publish videos with the same content. In addition, it requests 150,000 dollars (137,256 euros) in compensation for monetary damages.