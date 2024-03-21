Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner team up for new rom-com

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Elizabeth Olsen has been announced for a new romantic comedy from A24.

has been reported by The last lineOlsen will lead Eternity with Top Gun: Maverickof Miles Taylor and Boys in the boysCalum Turner of

Although the plot of the film, which has been floating around for a few years, is being closely guarded, it looks like it could be very high-concept, with the premise that everyone gets to decide who they want to spend eternity with. .

Lionel Hahn//Getty Images

Related: Masters of the Air Star Calum Turner lands the lead role in the upcoming movie

Last year, Olsen, who recently starred love and death, explained that if she would never return to the role of Wanda Maximoff, which she played in the post-credits sequence in 2014. Captain America: The Winter SoldierShe will be okay to move on.

“It’s been almost 10 years since he played,” she said. “And I loved it. And I think the reason I’m not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I’m really proud of what we were able to do. Wandavision It was a truly amazing opportunity.

“If someone told me I was fired from the Marvel movies, I’d be proud of what we’ve created… and I’m really trying to figure out how to load up other movies and characters so it’s less about that. . the wonder of it all.”

Han Myung-gu//Getty Images

RELATED: Marvel’s Jeremy Renner Says Robert Downey Jr. Played a Big Role in His Accident Recovery

Meanwhile, the third Top Gun The film was confirmed to be in development after the huge success of Maverick.

Taylor is reported to be involved, although he has not confirmed that he is returning, but co-star Glenn Powell is.

“I talk to (Joseph) Kosinski, (Tom) Cruise and Jerry (Bruckheimer) all the time. There’s something going on, and it sounds very exciting,” he said.

“I don’t know when I’ll go back… I’m sure there will be one waiting for me sometime in the future.”

March 2024 gift ideas and deals