Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale has shared another candid hospital bed selfie as she seeks out the mysterious treatment

Photo of Admin Admin8 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Another famous cat is causing concern for her health as she seeks treatment for an unspecified health problem.

Tuesday, March 20, UUnderworld The star shared a selfie on her Instagram stories showing her lying in a hospital bed, wearing a blue gown as she poses straight-faced for the camera.

The selfie comes nine days after Beckinsale revealed she was in hospital in an Instagram post in honor of Mother’s Day in the UK. In two photos, Beckinsale is in a hospital bed wearing a gown and a large black bow in her hair. The actress looks teary-eyed and emotional, and a photograph shows a health monitor in the background.

In the caption, Beckinsale thanks her mom for coming “when we’re sick” as well as sitting “with us” and sending “balloons” and “pulling us out of the well with love.”

Beckinsale has not publicly shared the reason for her hospitalization, nor has she shared any details about her (what appears to be) inpatient stay or course of treatment.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin8 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

“The Secret of the Lost City”, new movie with Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe on M6 this Friday March 8, 2024

1 week ago

Glitter Magazine | New Elizabeth Olson projects in the works

2 days ago

Julian Moore explains his lisp in May December

January 7, 2024

How to watch the movie Delirium by Emma Roberts

January 17, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button