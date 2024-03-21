Kate Beckinsale has shared another candid hospital bed selfie as she seeks out the mysterious treatment

Another famous cat is causing concern for her health as she seeks treatment for an unspecified health problem.

Tuesday, March 20, UUnderworld The star shared a selfie on her Instagram stories showing her lying in a hospital bed, wearing a blue gown as she poses straight-faced for the camera.

The selfie comes nine days after Beckinsale revealed she was in hospital in an Instagram post in honor of Mother’s Day in the UK. In two photos, Beckinsale is in a hospital bed wearing a gown and a large black bow in her hair. The actress looks teary-eyed and emotional, and a photograph shows a health monitor in the background.

In the caption, Beckinsale thanks her mom for coming “when we’re sick” as well as sitting “with us” and sending “balloons” and “pulling us out of the well with love.”

Beckinsale has not publicly shared the reason for her hospitalization, nor has she shared any details about her (what appears to be) inpatient stay or course of treatment.

Last Wednesday, the actress and mom shared a photo of her Pomeranian, Mayf, during a recent hospital visit. people reports. She captioned the post “Visitor.”

The star did the same a day earlier in honor of her cat, Willow, who also visited her human while in the hospital. In the photo, Beckinsale wore a pink sweater as she snuggled up to her beloved four-legged friend.

Beckinsale has experienced health problems in the past. In 2019, the actress was hospitalized due to a ruptured ovarian cyst, as CNN reported at that time.

“A ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry,” Beckinsale wrote in an Instagram post announcing her health scare, alongside a photo of the actress recovering in a hospital emergency room. “Thanks to everyone who took care of me.”

Beckinsale is also open about her mental health, she says Independent She had a “breakdown” at the age of 15 following the death of her father Richard Beckinsale in 1997.

“If I was older when I had a breakdown I think I would have been an alcoholic,” she told the publication at the time. “Although I don’t know that everyone with anorexia has a dead parent, if you learn as a kid that apparently perfectly healthy people die at age 31, it sets you up in an absolutely absurd way. And there certainly is. There’s a lot of guilt that flies around.”

Recently, Beckinsale celebrated the 45th anniversary of her father’s death. On Jan. 10, 2024, Beckinsale also announced the death of her beloved stepfather, Roy Battersby, through a moving Instagram post.

“I have no words yet. Thank you @katebeckinsale_slovakia2 for making this beautiful thing,” she captioned the post. “I fought for you with everything I had. Oh Roy I’m sorry I lost.”