Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch are getting some much-deserved love for the MCU movie they were bashed for.

The last year has been one of the worst for the MCU in that the franchise went through with one of its films flopping at the box office, which has never happened before in its history. But when it comes to movies that audiences don’t like, projects like Benedict Cumberbatch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Also comes to mind, a film that was released before last year.

The film, which also featured Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, was not well received by fans of the franchise, despite doing well at the box office. But now, it seems that sentiments have changed, as more fans have come forward to defend the film and claim that it was much better than how people remember it.

Fans defend Benedict Cumberbatch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

It is difficult to please everyone, as they say, which is more than obvious in the entertainment industry where the audience has different tastes and preferences. In the superhero space, the biggest name right now is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has some of the highest-grossing films of all time under its belt.

Yet catering to fans is no easy task, as the franchise learned the hard way when many of its films began to underperform at the box office with each successive movie. For example, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The film, starring Elizabeth Olsen, was not received as well as Marvel Studios had hoped, at least critically, although it did quite well for itself on the commercial front, earning $955 million at the box office. But now, fans who have had a chance to watch it again or decided to give their opinions on the film have claimed that it is not as bad as it is being claimed by most people.

The Multiverse of Madness is easily one of the best and most underrated films in the entire MCU, and it doesn’t get enough praise. While it’s clear that Sam Raimi and everyone involved were extremely passionate about the story, it’s sad in retrospect how memorable it was to begin with and… pic.twitter.com/YUI9KBRfty – Jacob. (@jtimsuggs) February 18, 2024

Many also claim that the negative reviews left for the film made everyone’s preconceptions negative, which stayed with them even while watching the film in theaters, creating a negative bias for most audiences.

And now, fans on the internet have conflicting opinions about how the movie was and whether it was actually bad or just a misunderstanding.

What do fans have to say about this?

With many conflicting opinions emerging here and there, fans are bound to be divided on the film’s critical performance and its contribution to the franchise.

Agreed — Angel (@AngelD755) February 19, 2024

I heartily agree!! 🔥 It’s easily one of my top MCU movies. — Max Mediaverse (@MediaverseCU) February 19, 2024

For sure, a lot of passion here. I really felt it when they fired the director, hired a new director three months before the filming start date, and removed the film’s original villain to replace it with a studio-mandated TV tie-in. pic.twitter.com/Zru2H6zjeM — Enlightened Partisan (@johnophathens) February 19, 2024

I think it’s definitely underrated. Yes, Wanda is gone again. She was corrupted by the Darkhold. People sometimes lose their way. But overall, it was a fun film and I liked the horror elements. — Guy Randy _ Gay Erotica for Kindle (@GuyRandy_Author) February 19, 2024

The best way to make up your mind about a movie being a banger or a bust is to give it a second chance and re-watch the movie in its entirety.

