Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch are getting some much-deserved love for the MCU movie they were bashed for.

The last year has been one of the worst for the MCU in that the franchise went through with one of its films flopping at the box office, which has never happened before in its history. But when it comes to movies that audiences don’t like, projects like Benedict Cumberbatch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Also comes to mind, a film that was released before last year.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The film, which also featured Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, was not well received by fans of the franchise, despite doing well at the box office. But now, it seems that sentiments have changed, as more fans have come forward to defend the film and claim that it was much better than how people remember it.

Fans defend Benedict Cumberbatch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

A still of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
A still from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

It is difficult to please everyone, as they say, which is more than obvious in the entertainment industry where the audience has different tastes and preferences. In the superhero space, the biggest name right now is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has some of the highest-grossing films of all time under its belt.

Yet catering to fans is no easy task, as the franchise learned the hard way when many of its films began to underperform at the box office with each successive movie. For example, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The film, starring Elizabeth Olsen, was not received as well as Marvel Studios had hoped, at least critically, although it did quite well for itself on the commercial front, earning $955 million at the box office. But now, fans who have had a chance to watch it again or decided to give their opinions on the film have claimed that it is not as bad as it is being claimed by most people.

Many also claim that the negative reviews left for the film made everyone’s preconceptions negative, which stayed with them even while watching the film in theaters, creating a negative bias for most audiences.

And now, fans on the internet have conflicting opinions about how the movie was and whether it was actually bad or just a misunderstanding.

What do fans have to say about this?

Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness
Elizabeth Olson and Benedict Cumberbatch in a still Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

With many conflicting opinions emerging here and there, fans are bound to be divided on the film’s critical performance and its contribution to the franchise.

The best way to make up your mind about a movie being a banger or a bust is to give it a second chance and re-watch the movie in its entirety.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Streaming on Disney+.

