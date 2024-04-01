Anne Hathaway: “I saw an angel in Christopher Nolan”

Anne Hathaway saw a decline in popularity despite herself at one point in her career. However, she was able to count on the support of the director of Interstellar.

Anne Hathaway saw her popularity decline despite herself. Keystone

After winning her Oscar for her role in 2013’s Les Misérables, Anne Hathaway was turned down for roles due to her waning popularity.

The Devil Wears Prada actress admitted that many directors refused her roles due to this decline in online popularity. At the time, there was a series of negative comments about the actress, who had not made any obvious wrongdoing. Fortunately for him, Christopher Nolan emerged from the crowd.

Interstellar

“A lot of people didn’t want to cast me because they were worried about the toxicity of my online identity,” the 41-year-old actress told Vanity Fair. “I saw an angel in Christopher Nolan, who didn’t worry about that and gave me one of the greatest roles in one of the best films I’ve ever played. Participating,” she added.

In the 2014 film Interstellar, Anne Hathaway played NASA scientist Dr. Matthew McConaughey and Jessica Chastain. Amelia plays Brand. She had already worked with Christopher Nolan in The Dark Knight Rises in 2012, in which she played Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.

“Be Bold”

“I don’t know if he knew he was supporting me at the time, but it had an effect,” she explained. “And if he hadn’t supported me, my career wouldn’t have taken off the way it did.”

The actress also admitted that humiliation is “a very difficult thing to live with” but you should try “not to let it stop you”. » “You have to be courageous, and it can be difficult because you say to yourself: ‘If I stay safe, if I stay sane, if I don’t draw too much attention to myself, it won’t hurt’ . But if that’s what you want, don’t be an actor,” she explained.

“You’re asking people to put their time, money, attention and attention into what you do. So you have to offer them something that is worth all these things. And if it doesn’t really cost you anything, what do you really have to offer?

Covermedia