Ed Sheeran, Camille Lecourt, Anne-Sophie Lapix… these personalities cope with their partner’s illness

“For better and worse”, is often written into wedding vows. And The worst can happen sometimes takes the form of illnessto be with, as having multiple personalities. is between them Singer Ed Sheeran, who celebrates his 33rd birthday this Saturday, February 17. In February 2022, he succumbed to the disease himself His wife, Cheri Seaborn, Suffering from cancer When she was pregnant with their second daughter. A test for the artist, who opened his heart in a new documentary airing on Disney+ in 2023. He told his pain to the point of crying in front of the camera. Feelings that others know only too well. indeed, Other individuals have faced the same ordeal.

Camille Lecourt and Alice Detolanere She also faced cancer when she was diagnosed with breast cancer on January 8, 2020.. Now recovered, she announced a tender three years later to thank the father of her son Marius for giving him the tender and for always being there with her and being patient. A basis thatArthur Sadoun, husband of Anne-Sophie Lapix, to understand. whenIn March 2022, he was diagnosed with throat cancerHe was able to count on his wife to support him in his treatment and fight against the illness. “Most people tried to convince me except my wife”Remembered Arthur Sadoun in the column of the world. He finally completed his chemo sessions in June 2022.

Breaking the taboo around illness

Many personalities have been added A new dimension In his fight against illness Decide to talk about it to break the taboo that may remain. This is especially the case King Charles IIIwho revealed his enlarged prostate for Encourage men to check. Similarly, Arthur Sadoun chose to disclose his cancer for To create awareness among the general public about papillomaviruscause of his cancer. “I’ve already done it for the sake of transparency, and because there’s nothing to be ashamed of”he said the worldBefore adding: “I don’t see why I should be ashamed. What is my fault? Want to have sex between the ages of 20 and 30? If it is, I will let a sane mind be offended.”

Article written in collaboration with 6Médias.

Photo credits: Backgrid UK/ BestImage