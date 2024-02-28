Did Hailee Steinfeld start a snowball fight at a Bills game?

Snow flew all day leading up to the Buffalo Bills’ home playoff game Monday at Highmark Stadium, and of course, plenty of snowballs were thrown at the game.

But will Bills QB1 Josh Allen’s girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld start one of those snowball fights?

If you believed what Paige, wife of Buffalo Bills practice squad quarterback Shane Bushell, posted on her Instagram story, she did!

Check out the photo from the page’s Instagram story. He accuses her of rooting on the Bills with one of her friends and throwing snowballs at Steinfeld during the video.

Take a look at what she wrote at the bottom of the post.

Photo credit: Instagram

You can watch the entire video by checking out the stories on Paige’s Instagram page. You can see it here.

There are no other reports of Haley being at the game. Unlike Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Kansas City, Josh and Hailey have tried to keep their relationship under wraps.

After they were spotted hanging out together in Mexico earlier this year, Allen said he wanted to keep his private life private and the two weren’t often photographed together.

It could be a clash of A-list stars when they host Kansas City on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Taylor Swift might be in Buffalo and so might Haley.

