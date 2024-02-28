BTS’ J-Hope recruits Jungkook, Bad Bunny, Nile Rodgers and Le Seraphim’s Huh Eun-jin for new solo album.

Jungkook, Bad Bunny, Nile Rodgers and more feature on BTS star J-Hope’s upcoming solo album, Hope On The Street Vol.1.

The 30-year-old K-pop star has recruited a starry list of contributors for the follow-up to his 2022 debut album, Jack in the Box, featuring his BTS bandmate Jungkook on the track, I Wonder.

Bad Bunny and Nile Rodgers appear on Lock/Unlock.

Le Sserafim’s Huh Yun-jin is on I Don’t K, while Gaeko and Yoon Mirae appear on Neuron.

There is also a dance remix of What If… from Jack in the Box, featuring Jinbo the Superfreak, plus a solo version of J-Hope’s J Cole track, On the Street.

The six-track collection will be accompanied by a six-part docuseries, which will “trail J-Hope’s dance journey” and see him meet street dancers in Osaka, Paris, New York, Seoul and Gwangju.

A press release from BigHit Music noted that dance is “the core of J-Hop’s artistic roots and identity”.

The first episode will arrive on Prime Video on March 27, with new episodes available every Thursday and Friday, and the album will arrive on March 29.

Meanwhile, a South Korean boy band – also including RM, 29; Suga, 30; Jin, 31; V, 28; Jimin, also 28; and 26-year-old Jungkook – Plans to reunite in 2025.