Eastern Conquest 211-186, you read that right

Like every year we complain a little against the All-Star Game, which has become a very, if not serious, container event with no content. But like every year the alarm goes off at midnight, because we won’t miss it at all. Wouldn’t that be the true definition of insanity?

first trimester

There is hardly any time to recover from the feeling evoked by the players’ warm-up jackets (a feeling counted in 145 balls at the NBA Store) when the “match” begins, lo and behold, with great defensive intensity. Nah I’m kidding. 3-point shots, everywhere, all the time, left, right, and especially five in a row for Tyrese Halliburton, just to remind everyone that he knows the room a little bit. Damian Lillard can’t find the target and we tell ourselves the poor man won’t even manage to get drunk on springbreak. LeBron James steps out for a photo, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic apparently don’t take off, Bam Adebayo thinks he’s in his backyard, the new kids show their first cap at the end of the quarter (Banchero, Maxi, Brunson but not Barnes) while Steph Curry Coming off the bench, like Klay Thompson for the Warriors. Scored more than 40% of my PRM matches on Sunday, ending the first quarter 53-47.

The current logo is 😱

He is 5/5 to start the game in front of the home fans!#NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/5JvuNI9CPj

Bam goes inbounds off Jokic’s back 😆#NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/WUb31EYO53

LeBron takes a flight 🛫

Dem stops logo 3 🎯

highlights all in #NBAAllStar Game on TNT! pic.twitter.com/mhVpGxzuXg

second quarter

The break between the first two quarters? A chance to pay tribute to some local legends. Reggie Miller, Detlef Schrempf, Dale Davis, Brad Miller, Jermaine O’Neal, Metta World Peace, Rick Smits, among other ex-farmers, to remind us, if necessary, that Indiana has been basketball land for ages. Then the start of the second quarter is marked by some heat from Tyrese Maxey for the East, a double LeBron – Booker connection for the West, while Paolo Banchero defends for the third consecutive action, but what could he have done with them. ? Trae Young, Paul George and Karl-Anthony Towns arrive, Ice Trey gets whistled for walking, lol, but slams a short bridge on Kevin Durant, watch carefully for KD’s burner account at halftime. Kawhi Leonard reappears for a few minutes and even dares to accelerate into action, Trae Young sends Giannis Antetokounmpo into orbit on a 200-meter pass, Karl-Anthony Towns doesn’t understand anything as he keeps running Donovan Mitchell gives us his Gives the best imitation. Of Victor Vembanyama and Damian Lillard position themselves as favorites to tie the strings together for the game MVP trophy. Like Stephen Curry, who drew some praise, and (no) Nikola Jokic, who offered us incredible sprints and a bit of a one-man show (feigning dunks and begging for turnovers) before Luka Doncic confirmed he definitely didn’t care. not About this type of match seconds before half time he will send a huge dunk across the field. At halftime, East led 104-89, a record of more than half the accumulated points, needless to say we’ve never seen that in one of my PRM matches.

Trae Young 😳#NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/GbP60fKJAY

Spida Mitchell goes… A LEG RUNNER FROM DEEP!?#NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/0OUBsz07Un

PG bounces off the floor and goes to LeBron 😱#NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/IT5PGVzgpn

From halfcourt!?

Trey puts it on a dime for Giannis 👀#NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/DriFaZ3u1z

Joker fakes a slam and puts him at home for 2 😆 #NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/JiIEznZAwe

third quarter

A welcome break, toast with salted butter, an Alicia Keys concert, and we’re off for a walk again, very naively hoping to watch some actual basketball. No LeBron James, showered and replaced by Steph Curry in the fifth, Damian Lillard starts strong with two big shots from distance, and the distance quickly climbs in East’s favor. The reason? West plays with two giant sluggers (Jokic and Doncic), matching up in a laughable marquee but not in the All-Star Game. Fortunately, Kevin Durant plays basketball but the Halliburton – Tatum duo is a much more serious trio, and then we witness the craziest ten seconds of the match in which Luka Doncic’s auto-alley-op attempt by Damien takes a shot from midfield with a big miss. Lillard, sure to get his MVP trophy, would give him at least one trophy this season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Paul George seem to want to keep some suspense in this match, we just used the word “match,” either it’s exhaustion or it’s insanity, Jaylen Brown and Scotty Barnes take charge to remind us that No matchup, and we end the quarter with a small 160-136 after Trae Young’s shot, we’re not even comparing you to PRM anymore.

Luka Doncic on Alley Op: pic.twitter.com/XRABlxPOnD

Lady from halfcourt.

He has 33 points and 9 threes.#NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/60dmeumK2f

SGA goes through the glass to himself and then knocks down the triple 💪🔥

East leads with over 4 minutes to play in 3Q.#NBAAllStar2024 Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/vxIy0upu9b

fourth quarter

You know, if I had two clowns to entertain me on my birthday it would probably be Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic. We could almost stick to this phrase to summarize this last quarter, but out of respect for you, let’s talk a little about “basketball.” Jalen Brunson throws bricks, Luka hits a 3-pointer with the boards, Luka and Niko counter-attack in a one-two, Jalen Brown feeds the score and Karl-Anthony Towns is really the only one who thinks he’s already in the playoffs. is KAT, KAT, KAT and KAT, away at the end of the match for a man who would eventually reach the 50 point mark (!)., when Damian Lillard shut down the debate for MVP of the meeting by sending a final 3-point bomb in the final minute. score? 211-186, and we will leave it at this, it is better and it will avoid redundancy.

Steph gets fancy with handles and floaters 👀#NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/Y1UP8Usy4G

Jokic and Luka give ‘n go… and ‘n go… and ‘n go 🤣😂#NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/UCz4aog4Xg

KAT throws him down for 40 ‼️#NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/QP9qWIiaoU

Cat 50 is three back.#NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/71MGHezCoc

Dam again from halfcourt to end the Eastern Conference #NBAAllStar Game W!

Queen: 39 points, 11 threes pic.twitter.com/EmHHl542UL

