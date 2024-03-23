The dramatic death of a young player from La Rochelle

Tragedy in La Rochelle where a young Maritimes player died in a traffic accident on Wednesday.

La Rochelle Club mourns one of its own. On Wednesday, a member of the youth teams, playing in the Under-13s, died on the way to training in a dramatic traffic accident. A press release by Maritimes announced the tragedy.

The young boy, just 12 years old, was allegedly hit by a heavy goods vehicle while he was crossing avenue Jean-Guitan. The driver of the heavy goods vehicle, taken to La Rochelle Hospital in a state of shock, then placed in police custody, claimed not to have seen him. The circumstances of the accident, which killed the teenager instantly, remain unclear and investigators from La Rochelle police station’s accident brigade have launched an appeal for witnesses.

Black armband against Bayonne

“It is a terrible tragedy that affects the entire Stade Rochelles community. The club wishes to express its deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones. A psychological unit has been created to support his young teammates”The club said in a press release.

The young graduate of La Rochelle will be honored during the next two matches played by the Maritimes. “A moment of collective reflection has been planned during the upcoming home match against Oyonnax and players from the professional team will wear black armbands in Bayonne, in tribute”.Announced the club.