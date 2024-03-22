Drinking 1.5 to 2 liters of water per day, is it really necessary?

See my news

Our body is made up of About 60% water. Water that is gradually removed during the day.

We excrete by urinating and sweating 1.5 to 2 liters of water per day. So we have to compensate the kidneys to function normally and our body to regulate its temperature. But these are not the only roles of the water we drink.

Maintain good blood count

Blood permits Carry oxygen Muscles and the brain are required to absorb nutrients and produces energy That they need to act.

“Cells and organs absorb oxygen through the blood and release CO2 through respiration,” the Water Information Center explains on its website. That is why it is important to maintain adequate blood volume “to transport the oxygen needed by the body”.

And because blood is 55% plasma, and plasma itself is 90% water, water makes up about 50% of our blood. Water Information Center

Good hydration also helps maintain good saliva levels. Which facilitates absorption and digestion of food. Let’s also not forget that drinking enough water facilitates cell renewal and thus helps maintain beautiful skin.

1.5 liters per day, really?

1.5 to 2 liters per day is of course average. This amount actually varies according to several criteria: where you live, if you practice physical activity, breastfeeding, in case of illness, without forgetting your height and body weight…

In France, we therefore recommend drinking 30 ml per kg of body weight. If you weigh 65 kg, you need to drink 1.95 liters…

In France, we therefore recommend drinking 30 ml per kg of body weight. (©Arcaion / Pixabay)

When should you drink?

above all, Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. “A good habit is to drink small amounts throughout the day,” concludes the Water Information Center.

In fact it is better to drink regularly and in small sips rather than drinking large amounts at low frequency. It is more comfortable for stomach and digestive comfort. Water Information Center

How to detect dehydration? Dehydration manifests itself in dark urine, dry mouth and throat, dizziness, fatigue and dry skin.

