Child dies hours after being sent home, parents in shock

It’s a parent’s worst nightmare, and they’ve unfortunately lived it. A nine-month-old baby has tragically died following a misdiagnosis, reports The Sun. Named Lucas Thomas Munslow, the infant was doing well until the day he suddenly changed his behavior, a situation that greatly worried his parents. “He was warm, but his hands and feet were cold. He was lethargic, had little appetite and his eyes were rolling inward. He was clinging to us as if afraid.”His mother explained.

Taken to the hospital, according to doctors, he was suffering from tonsillitis, an infection of the tonsils in the throat, caused by bacteria or viruses. Nothing too serious, according to health professionals, who sent him home with the only treatment, a throat spray. But here it is: a few hours later, he died of acute bacterial meningitis. “It was too late to save him.”

“We didn’t get an apology”

According to the latest information, the investigation confirmed that the death of little Lucas could have been avoided. No “Bad Deal” are clearly put forward. Faced with the discovery, his parents, Kim and Nathan, took legal action against the health board and are now awaiting compensation. However, the void he now feels will never be filled.

“Lucas was a happy, smiling little boy, he was our first child and we loved him so much.” declared the mother while criticizing the behavior of the doctors. “Money is an insult, but we don’t want to fight it anymore. Nothing will bring it back. We read an apology in the local newspaper, but no one apologized to us personally.

For her and her husband, faith in the white coat is broken forever. “We trusted the doctors with Lucas, and they failed us in the worst way. It took the hospital five years to admit their mistake.”, she added, hoping that this tragedy will help save lives and “Learn lessons from”. “We hope to raise public awareness of meningitis and want all medical personnel to understand the importance of thorough screening and listening to parents.”