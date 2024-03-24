Bella Porch teases a horror-filled video for upcoming single ‘Dolls’

Rolling Stone Creators Issue Launch Event – Credit: Rena Wootson for Rolling Stone

(scary) doll behavior! New music is coming from TikTok queen Bella Porch. On Wednesday, she teased the July 15 release of a horror-filled video for her upcoming single, “Dolls.”

Sporting her hair in her signature pig tails, the musician is seen holding what appears to be a dead friend in her arms as she stands against an apocalyptic backdrop.

The camera then zooms out as she lets out a pained scream before a masked human is seen watching Poarch on some screen (à la Squid Games) the entire time.

Porch first shared that the teaser was on its way on Tuesday, posting a photo of himself posing with a mannequin head.

The release of “Dolls” follows last year’s “Build a Beach” and his track “Inferno” with Suburban.

In a recent Rolling Stone profile of Brittany Spanos described her new music as a "Melanie Martinez-inspired, haunted doll-core, filled with eerie tinkering sounds that add an edge to her sweet, soft vocals."

"Watching Beyoncé, she sang songs to uplift other people," Porch said in Rolling Stone. "Now, I want to do it."

