Bella Porch teases a horror-filled video for upcoming single ‘Dolls’
(scary) doll behavior! New music is coming from TikTok queen Bella Porch. On Wednesday, she teased the July 15 release of a horror-filled video for her upcoming single, “Dolls.”
Sporting her hair in her signature pig tails, the musician is seen holding what appears to be a dead friend in her arms as she stands against an apocalyptic backdrop.
More from Rolling Stone
The camera then zooms out as she lets out a pained scream before a masked human is seen watching Poarch on some screen (à la Squid Games) the entire time.
Porch first shared that the teaser was on its way on Tuesday, posting a photo of himself posing with a mannequin head.
The release of “Dolls” follows last year’s “Build a Beach” and his track “Inferno” with Suburban.
In a recent profile, A tumbling stone or a spinning stoneof Brittany Spanos described her new music as a “Melanie Martinez-inspired, haunted doll-core, filled with eerie tinkering sounds that add an edge to her sweet, soft vocals.”
“Watching Beyoncé, she sang songs to uplift other people,” Porch said A tumbling stone or a spinning stone. “Now, I want to do it.”
The Best of Rolling Stone
Click here to read the full article.