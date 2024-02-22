Maki Sele has a presidential election date pending

During an interview with the Senegalese press, President Macky Sele did not set an official date for the presidential election, which he ordered postponed. At the same time, he confirmed that his tenure as head of the country will end on April 2 as planned, indicating that his successor is unlikely to be named before that date.

It was a much anticipated speech. when Senegal The presidential election was suspended on the words of the head of state, later leaving the date of the presidential election, initially scheduled for February 25. However, he assured that it would be given at the end of a two-day dialogue with all political actors and of the civil society of the country, which will be held next Monday and Tuesday, February 26 and 27. Mackie Sale called on his compatriots to be patient. “A date cannot be set until we have had arguments with each other,” he explained. Ultimately, it will be up to the Constitutional Council to decide.

” I do not wish to be the subject of a sterile controversy concerning ambitions which are not mine “, he nevertheless warned. ” On April 2, my mission ends at the head of Senegal », added the president. However, ” Elections may be held before or after April 2 “, he added. Asked about the possibility of it being held between now and April 2, he replied: ” I don’t think so. »

Already, during the ministerial conference on Wednesday evening, President of Senegal requested that all arrangements be made” For good organization of presidential elections ” ” The date will be decided very soon “, he said, after consulting with political actors and civil society leaders.

It is difficult to know if the talks that started last week have ended, as nothing has officially filtered out of the discussions he held, says our correspondent in Dakar. Leigh-Lisa Westerhoff. The only certainty: Impatience sets in. 16 out of 19 candidates on Wednesday “ Inexplicable slowness » In the organization of this presidential election.

The President is accused of “ dragging your feet »

As for the consultation, most candidates in the race, as well as key civil society actors, have already explained that the debates should only serve to agree on a date, April 2, and get votes before the official end. Order of President Mackey Sale. For example Camp Off Opponent Bassirou Diomaye FayeReplacing Osman Sonko in the presidential election, Wednesday evening accused the president of “ dragging your feet ” He would agree to discuss just to fix it. without delay » The date of the presidential election, he warned in a press release.

This suspension of the presidential election was called ” Constitutional Rebellion » By the opposition, public opinion and riots erupted in demonstrations that led to four deaths. Constitutional Council Also vetoed last week to adjourn this and asked the officials to organize it” As soon as possible “

Despite speculation about the temptation to force, President Sale the next day stated his intention to respect and implement the Council’s decision ” without delay in necessary consultation » For organization of votes.

(and with AFP)

Also readPresidential Elections in Senegal: Reactions and Analysis After the Cancellation of Postponement by the Constitutional Council