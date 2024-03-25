Mercato: Kylian Mbappé avoids clash at PSG?

In a few months, Kylian Mbappé will no longer be a PSG player. His contract expires next June and he has already announced to the leaders of Paris that he does not intend to extend. All indications are that he will sign for Real Madrid. But the 25-year-old star will follow a very specific plan to avoid clashes with PSG supporters ahead of his departure.

The end is drawing near for Kylian Mbappé and PSG. A month ago, the French international announced to Parisian leaders that he did not intend to extend his contract which expires next June. Kylian Mbappé should leave PSG as a free agent.

Mbappé takes charge of Real Madrid…

His next destination is yet to be decided. Le10Sport.com exclusively revealed to you that the captain of the noFrench team There were three offers on the table but that Real Madrid Caught a rope in this soap opera. Besides, Kylian Mbappé There will be a very specific plan to leave without any problems.

…and avoids an ordeal with PSG supporters