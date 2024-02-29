Diving in France who sleeps rough

The French sleep an average of 6h35 per night.

highwaystarz / stock.adobe.com



investigation – In 50 years our fellow citizens have lost 1.5 hours of sleep every night. A loss with serious consequences for their health and well-being.

This morning, Vanessa* took a nap. But not just any: memory foam mattress, “weightless chair”, shiatsu bed? When she opened the door to Paris’s only nap bar, Zen Bar, she hesitated for a long time. And then, in this warm atmosphere, beneath a ceiling strewn with moving stars, lured by the pleasant music, she quickly let herself slip into the arms of Morpheus.

is” Nana’s mom Varsh, who is teething and often cries at night, I needed a break before going to workThis young accountant comments. I haven’t been able to sleep, but I feel really relaxed without falling asleep. is” Like Vanessa, the French don’t get enough sleep. According to the Odoxa-MNH health barometer conducted for The Figaro More than half of them have also seen their sleep deteriorate in recent years, with scientific support from the Science Poe Health Chair.

1h30 less

In 50 years, the French…