This is a little known feature you will see at night

Kidney cancer is associated with several risk factors, including smoking, being overweight, and receiving dialysis treatment for more than three years. “Kidney cancer can start from cells in different parts of the kidney; In most cases, it develops from the cells of the renal parenchyma. This type of kidney cancer is called renal cell carcinoma.“, details of the Inca.

Although kidney cancer often has no symptoms, the Mirror, citing information from the NHS, warns of one symptom of the disease that can appear during the night. The United Kingdom’s public health system explains that profuse sweating, including at night, can be a symptom of this type of cancer. However, a high temperature and sweating can also be a sign of an infection other than cancer.

Also read >> A “fingerprint” in our cells predicts our cancer risk

Swelling in the legs

The National Cancer Institute lists other signs that may be associated with this disease: hematuria, meaning the presence of blood in the urine, flank pain, coughing or shortness of breath, etc. Kidney cancerMay cause non-specific symptoms such as weight loss and/or changes in general health through unexplained fever.“

Video – Dr Christian Recchia: “Almost all cancers are preventable if you do this”

And to finish: “More rarely, kidney cancer manifests itself as a complication such as leg swelling due to obstruction of the vena cava by cancer cells. It may appear abnormally, such as an increase in the number of red blood cells (polycythemia).“

If certain symptoms or blood in the urine appear, it is recommended to contact a doctor who can evaluate.