Weight Loss: What is the Lemon Diet?

It is known that Lemon Often associated with weight loss, and not without reason. This fruit really offers many benefits. It activates the digestive organs, thus promoting good digestion. It also supports the liver and gallbladder, thereby preventingAccumulation of toxins in the body. In addition, thanks to its diuretic effect, it helps in the efficient removal of waste by the kidneys.

Lemons are also rich in fiber and are natural antioxidants. So it is not surprising to know that diets are completely dedicated to it. And The lemon diet is very easy to follow. The idea is not just to eat this fruit but to use it wisely. when the morning how ? By pressing it. And all this for 20 days.

In fact, you have to gradually increase the dose of lemon until the tenth day before tapering off. Day 1: Take a lemon, squeeze its juice and mix it in a glass of water. The next day? Do the same thing with two lemons. the third Three lemons. Continue increasing the dose of lemon every morning until the tenth day. On the eleventh day, start reducing the number of fruits and increase to nine. the twelfth? eye.

On the nineteenth day you have to drink only one lemon juice. And your diet will be complete! According to evidence, this diet will make you lose weight Up to three kilos per week. But be careful, it is not recommended for everyone. Those suffering from stomach, kidney or gall bladder problems should not follow it.

Lemon Diet: The Kind That Can Be Dangerous

If you want to start this diet, don’t try to follow the original method. Invented by a naturopath, it requires drinking only lemons for ten days… without ingesting anything else. Which is very dangerous for the body. The Lemonade Diet, also called the Master Cleanse, is a liquid-only diet that consists of three ingredients: a lemonade-like drink, a saltwater drink, and a laxative herbal tea.

Since you are consuming very few calories, you are likely to lose weight. But this will also cause you to lose muscle, bone and water. And you are likely to regain the weight right away. So don’t follow this strict method And choose healthy weight loss.