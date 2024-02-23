Disney is planning a Scarlet Witch movie, reports say

How will the scarlet witch return?

After the tragic sacrifice of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man/Tony Stark Avengers: Endgame And with Chris Evans passing on the Captain America mantle, the Marvel Cinematic Universe faces bigger and more formidable challenges. Earth’s mightiest heroes stand on the brink of the unknown as they enter the multiverse saga.

Shortly thereafter, the MCU bid farewell to fan-favorite character Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), as she ventured outside of the well-known Marvel universe, undertaking a character-defining journey in the Disney+ (Disney Plus) original series. was Wandavision (2021).

According to recent reports, it looks like Elizabeth Olsen’s fan-favorite character will be returning to the MCU after her apparent death. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

A new Scarlet Witch movie

Marvel Studios, and by extension Marvel president Kevin Feige, wants to make a Scarlet Witch solo movie, according to a Hollywood insider. Hello my time to shine.



In response to a fan’s question about whether Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will ever get her own solo film, an inside source answers that a Scarlet Witch film will likely. Avengers: Kang Dynasty And Avengers: Secret Wars — or possibly even after the potential final film in the current multiverse saga:

Yes either between Avengers 5 and 6 or after Secret Wars Ahmad Hasimi: Is a Scarlet Witch movie ever going to happen? @MyTimeToShineH

Fans like Butnarck are starting to wonder exactly how This new Scarlet Witch project will approach the character, who was most recently portrayed as the main antagonist of 2022. Doctor Strange After becoming a hero in the sequel, The Avengers, and his own family-focused Disney+ character arc Wandavision:

I wonder if she will be portrayed as a villain or an anti-hero?

I wonder if she’ll get killed in Secret Wars?

However, there is another promising possibility for Scarlet Witch’s character, and it has to do with the establishment of mutantkind and the MCU’s version of the X-Men.

Fans are speculating that – just like in the Marvel comics – Wanda Maximoff may turn out to be a mutant so she can join the X-Men in the “mutant saga.” Secret Wars:

@NoCapIntended: If it’s released between the Avengers movies, it’ll be important to Secret Wars, if it’s after SW, it’ll probably be revealed as a mutant so it’ll play a big role in the mutant saga.

Considering in some versions of comic book continuity, where Wanda Maximoff herself is the daughter of Magneto/Eric Lehnscher, the MCU’s condensing into one continuity post.– Secret Wars Certainly a mutant (or mutant-affiliated) Scarlet Witch can see.

In addition, many Wandavision Spinoff projects are in the works, such as the following Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries Disney+ Original Shows (formerly Agatha: Coven of Chaos And Agatha: House of Harkness) starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness and Heartstopper Joe Locke (presumably) stars as Billy Maximoff/Billy Kaplan, Wanda’s son and Marvel Comics superhero Wiccan.

On top of that, a Paul Bettany lead Vision Quest And rumor too DAKANO ROAD A Marvel Studios presentation special is also said to be in the works, making the possibility of Olsen’s return basically inevitable.

The comic book movie world will more than likely see Scarlet Witch make a solo movie comeback — when and where, though, is up to Marvel Studios and Disney to decide.

Are you excited about a potential Scarlet Witch solo movie? How do you think she will come back? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

