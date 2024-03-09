Tom Holland plays the legendary Fred Astaire in the biopic

If we had to name just one dancer in all of Hollywood, it would probably be her Fred Astaire. An exquisite gait, a dazzling smile and dance steps of unparalleled ease… keep our eyes dazzled. Fred Astaire, which we love in many movies and music that is now cult. After he died in 1987, Prithvi cried out for the finale again dancer. And our wish was heard. Magic in Spider Man (and incidentally our favorite), the actor Tom Holland will embody Fred Astaire The upcoming biopic, thus marks his big return to cinema. Here’s everything to know about this ode to one of the stars of the seventh art.

Courtesy Everett Collection

Tom Holland in Fred Astaire’s shoes, the art and manner of paying homage to a titan

It all started in 1905: when the aspiring dancer was only 6 years old, Nebraska law prohibited the production of beer. His father’s career, a brewer by trade, takes a big hit, and forces the family Austerlitz To go to New York. It is the beginning of everything Frederick Austerlitz. his sister, AdeleAnd he discovered a passion for theatre, playing adaptations of Cyrano de Bergerac. They start dancing, under the names of Fred And Adele Astaire, promoted by the school and local press. Arrival on Broadway in 1917 marked the beginning of a promising career for the pair. During the 1920s everything was smiling on him – including the success of The band wagonNot yet accepted into the film at that time – until the weddingAdele to a member of the English nobility. The tandem then separates…

But a new wind soon blew over his career Fred Astaire. In 1930, they met Ginger RogersWho will become his scene partner in numerous films including Uttam Carioca In 1933. Whirlwind of dance with Joan Crawford, funny faces with Audrey Hepburn Or Devil’s Tower (Which earned him a Golden Globe, a BAFTA Award and an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor). Fred Astaire Makes you dream, a dream punctuated by the sound of his tap shoes and the grace of his footsteps. He was also honored with an honorary Oscar for his contribution to cinema as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.