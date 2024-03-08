Discover our selection of the best laptops to buy with your eyes closed – LaptopSpirit

Buying a new laptop is not something you do every day and is a thoughtful project for most buyers. You can also do it in a brand you can trust. And Boulanger is an example in the field of high-tech and household appliances. Whatever your needs may be, student, professional or techie, we have handpicked 10 cheap laptops from Boulanger that deserve your full attention.

Boulanger’s laptop PCs represent a diverse range to suit all needs for business, education or entertainment. Boulanger, a leading distributor of electronic equipment and home appliances in France, offers a wide selection of brands and models, from light and efficient ultraportables to powerful workstations and high-end gaming machines.

This variety allows consumers to find a product that perfectly matches their specific needs, be it in terms of performance, portability or budget. Manufacturers such as HP, Dell, Asus and Lenovo are well represented, offering the latest technological innovations, such as the latest generation processors, high-resolution displays and fast SSD storage solutions.

In addition, Boulanger makes a point of supporting its customers in choosing their laptop PC thanks to expert advice, detailed technical sheets and customer reviews. After-sales service and extended warranty options also provide added peace of mind. Customers can avail services such as home delivery, in-store collection after 1 hour of purchase or the possibility to return or exchange their product under certain conditions.

Top 10 Cheap Laptops at Boulanger

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15ITL6 (82H803NBFR) Grey 15″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i3-1115G4, Intel UHD Graphics Xe (G4), 256 GB SSD, 1.7 kg An affordable thin and light laptop PC with elegant silver design, Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15ITL6 (82H803NBF…



Acer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R4SB Silver 14″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 7520U, AMD Radeon 610M, 256 GB SSD, 1.4 Kg Easy to carry as it is compact, thin and light, affordable laptop PC Acer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R4SB With its 8-hour battery life under Windows 11, the Nomad benefits from a fast 512 GB SSD storage that strengthens its responsiveness and connectivity…



Acer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R1CH Silver 14″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 7520U, AMD Radeon 610M, 500 GB SSD, 1.4 Kg Cheap nomad laptop easy to transportAcer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R3TFEfficient in daily use with 8 hours of autonomy thanks to its AMD Mendocino Ryzen 5 7520U quad core processor and its 16 GB RAM, at least…



Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 16IAH8 (83BG000TFR) Silver 16″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-12450H, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.9 Kg Elegant with its thin and light silver aluminum design, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 16IAH8 (83BG000TFR) Thanks to its 16 GB RAM and its hybrid Intel Alder Lake-H Core i5 processor is a versatile portable PC that acc…



Acer Swift Go SFG14-71-5411 Silver – 2.2K 14″ IPS 2240 * 1400 (16:10), Core i5-1335U, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.3 Kg Nomad, the versatile thin and light laptop PC with its 8-hour battery life under Windows 11 Acer Swift Go SFG14-71-5411 Average sRGB colors, retro keyboard and…



Asus Vivobook 15X OLED N3504ZA-L1124W Silver – OLED 15″ OLED 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-1335U, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.6 Kg Thin and light, versatile high fidelity laptop PC Asus VivoBook 15X OLED N3504ZA-L1124W Benefiting from a 15-inch Full HD OLED DCI-P3 screen with very faithful colors, a fast 512 GB SSD storage that reinforces its responsiveness…



Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14IRL8 (82XD005HFR) Silver – OLED 14″ OLED 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i5-13420H, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.5 Kg What is a high fidelity display in an easy to carry format Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14IRL8 (82XD005HFR)A thin and light versatile laptop PC equipped with a 14-inch Full HD DCI-P3 OLED screen, a…



Acer Swift X SFX14-41G-R0GV Silver/Gold – RTX 3050 Ti 14″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 7 5800H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 500 GB SSD, 1.5 Kg The gaming laptop with original gold design is easy to carryAcer Swift X SFX14-41G-R0GV With 9 hours of battery life, the Nomad supports many games thanks to its GeForce RTX 3050 Ti ray tracing NVIDIA Ampere graphics card that accelerates…

