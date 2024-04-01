This anti-aging treatment with Vitamin C protects the skin and brightens the complexion 2 times in an instant.

Beauty products don’t stop at anti-wrinkle care. Although these cosmetics are among the favorites of beauty enthusiasts, they do not solve all skin problems. The Skin aging In fact it is only a part of the attacks that affect our skin during our life. The sun can also test the skin.

It is true that skin is needed Effects of sunlight To maintain good health. Moreover, it is not the only part of our body that benefits from it. The Sun is also good for morale, good humor and immune defense. However, overexposure to UV rays over the long term can damage the skin.

This skin fluid is a real anti-aging treatment

This is why brands have started making sunscreens. Although this product is not new, it has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in recent years. Some brands and scientific studies highlight the fact that these products should be the subjectDaily applicationAnd not just during summer vacations or stays in the mountains.

Without much surprise, L’Oreal But has entered this field with its fluids Revitalift Clinical Vitamin C. All the promises of this product are summed up in the name of this cosmetic product itself. This liquid actually provides vitamin C which is essential for nourishing the skin. In other words, this article has an anti-aging role.

Protection against UV rays equivalent to an anti-aging treatment

But more, its main action Protect the skin Against the harmful effects of UV rays. To ensure optimal protection, this L’Oreal liquid has an SPF 50+ level. Outside of products dedicated to mountaineering and camping trips, this is one of the highest levels on the market for sun protection. high mountain.

Thus, for daily use, this liquid from L’Oreal is proven A perfect product. Because it is a liquid and not a cream, its texture is more pleasant. It is actually not greasy and you will feel only a slight film on your skin after application. This specificity also means that this product does not clog skin pores. In other words, this liquid is not aggressive to your skin in any way.

Anti-aging treatments are available at unbeatable prices

By itself, this L’Oreal liquid does not replace anti-aging treatments. Like others Sun creams or lotions, it primarily aims to protect the skin against the onslaught of UV rays. But daily use, even when the sun isn’t shining, helps prevent skin aging faster. You can also combine it with a real anti-aging treatment for optimal effectiveness.

The price offered by L’Oreal to get this liquid is not very high. Normally, it is sold for only 19.99 euros. Today, it is on sale and its value has been reduced 14.79 euros. For this price, you can benefit from a total of 50 ml. This is more than enough for intensive use of this product.