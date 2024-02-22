These 2 Xbox games are finally getting a physical release following their arrival on PlayStation and Nintendo Xbox

Just yesterday, Microsoft officially announced that Grounded, Sea of ​​Thieves, Pentiment, and Hi-Fi Rush are the four Xbox games that will soon be released on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, with a little special feature for two.

Finally physical Xbox editions for hi-fi rush and penitence

Along with this announcement, we were really surprised to learn that Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment will finally be entitled to a physical edition. It was Specialist Limited Run Games who announced the good news on Twitter, initially suggesting that Pentiment will be released in physical edition on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X.

Enter an illustrated world where Europe is at the crossroads of great religious and political changes… Limited Run is proud to announce that the physical edition of Pentiment will be available for pre-order tomorrow on Xbox, Switch and PS5.

If you want to get your hands on a physical copy of Obsidian’s game, please note that pre-orders start today and will run until March 24.

Good news never comes alone, Bethesda has hinted that it’s also working with Limited Run Games to offer a physical version of Hi-Fi Rush:

We’re teaming up with Limited Run Games to bring physical editions of @hifiRush to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5!

Thanks Nintendo and PlayStation?

At least we can say that it is very funny that Xbox players had to wait for the arrival of these games on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch to enjoy the physical versions.

The case of Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment is not new, however, we had to wait until the end of the exclusivity of Tunic, Scorn or even The Medium to get a “box” version of these games on the Xbox.

While physical gaming on Xbox seems increasingly under threat, it’s positive to see that several dedicated editions are planned. However, it’s a shame that we have to wait several months after the initial release of games on Xbox for them to see the light of day.

Let’s hope that the company’s big first-party games like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, which are currently only planned digitally, will be entitled to their physical editions later on as well.