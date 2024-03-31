Immerse yourself in the world of luxury with the new Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore with smoked blue dial

The world of luxury watches welcomes a new gem that combines elegance and technology: the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding 43 mm. This exceptional piece, with its smoked blue dial and steel case, is the perfect example of watchmaking expertise and innovative design.

A reinvented icon

History of Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Marked by innovation and distinction. Since its first appearance in 1993, nicknamed “The Beast” for its imposing size and bold design, the watch has evolved continuously. The latest version celebrates a sleek aesthetic, where the deep blue of the dial blends with the timeless shine of the stainless steel, offering a look that is both modern and elegant.

43mm stainless steel case, waterproof to 100 meters.

Smoked blue mega tapestry dial, rhodium-plated gold trapezoidal hour markers and royal oak hands enhanced with luminescent coating.

The blue rubber bezel and matching strap highlight the striking contrast with the steel case.

Technology and performance

This is at the heart of the clock Manufacture caliber 4302 From Audemars Piguet, a movement that combines stability and precision, thanks to a patented mechanism. Vibrating at a frequency of 4 Hz and equipped with a 70-hour power reserve, this caliber displays its oscillating weight in blackened 22-carat rose gold through a screw-down sapphire case back. Meticulous finishes, such as Côtes de Genève and rounded grains, make every detail of this mechanism a true masterpiece.

Self-winding movement with a power reserve of 70 hours.

An unobstructed view of the caliber thanks to the sapphire caseback.

A refined finish highlighting watchmaking know-how.

A design that makes a difference

there Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore It’s not just a technical achievement, it’s also a style icon. The smoked blue dial is a real call to adventure, while the redesigned timepiece and satin-finished studs add a touch of modernity. An interchangeable strap system, with an additional black rubber strap, offers unparalleled versatility to suit any style.

Two-tone aesthetic with blue and steel details.

New crown guards and satin studs increase safety.

Style flexibility with interchangeable strap system.

An investment in luxury

Its editing Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore It’s more than just a purchase, it’s an investment in an exceptional piece. With a retail price of around 24,000 euros, this watch embodies the ultimate expression of luxury and sophistication. It comes with an additional black rubber strap, which allows you to have fun and change occasions.

The price is set at around 24,000 euros, which testifies to its exclusivity.

Comes with a black rubber strap for more choice.

A hub for collectors and lovers of luxury watches.

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding 43mm Smoked Blue Dial is not just a watch, it is a style statement, a technological gem and a tribute to the history of watchmaking. This object of desire, combining performance and aesthetics, is intended for those who want to stand out.

