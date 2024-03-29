direct. War in Ukraine: “We are holding on despite everything”, assures the head of the military administration
“Ukraine needs more air defense systems,” asks the Ukrainian prime minister
Ukraine’s prime minister, Denis Chmyhal, insists on Telegram that “Russia continues its barbaric attacks against the Ukrainian energy system.” Electricity has been cut in some parts of the country but he did not say where and to what extent. “Ukraine needs more air defense systems to protect its essential infrastructure and protect its population,” reiterates Denis Chmyhal.
Volodymyr Zelensky warns that the war “could reach Europe and the United States”.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is once again warning the West against Vladimir Putin’s warlike ambitions. The war “may reach Europe, and then the citizens of the United States, the soldiers of the United States will have to protect Europe because they are members of NATO”, the Ukrainian president warned in an interview with CBS News. “For him, we are a satellite of the Russian Federation. For the moment, it is us, then Kazakhstan, then the Baltic countries, then Poland, then Germany,” warns the Ukrainian president. Volodymyr Zelensly once again called for more military aid for his country, including Patriot air defense systems.
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast ‘Hard Hit’ by Russian Strike Last Night
The head of the military administration of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast said last night’s Russian strike had “permanently hit” the region. “But we are still holding thanks to our anti-aircraft defense system,” assured Serhii Lysak on Ukrainian television, in an interview. the world . Power and water were cut off and restored.
Russians attacked three Ukrainian thermal power plants
Three Ukrainian thermal power plants were damaged following a Russian drone missile attack, Ukrainian energy supplier DTEK announced this Friday. “Occupiers attacked three DTEK thermal power plants. The equipment was severely damaged. After the attack, engineers quickly started dealing with the consequences,” DTEK said in a statement.
Kyiv announced that 84 of the 99 missiles and drones fired by Russia last night had been shot down, hitting three thermal power plants.
Ukraine announced this morning that Russian forces had fired 99 drones and missiles into Ukrainian territory overnight and that its defense systems had managed to destroy 84 of them. In the strike, three Ukrainian thermal power plants were damaged, Ukrainian energy supplier DTEK announced on Friday.
According to the Russian ambassador in Washington, Russian-American relations are not ready to improve
In an interview with Channel One, the Russian ambassador to the United States believes that “it seems impossible to improve Russian-American relations in the near future”, especially because of the American presidential campaign. “The current administration is focused on how to stay in the Oval Office of the White House, Anatoly Antonov underlined. It will not review its Russian policy, because for it that would be an admission of failure.”
Polish fighter jets take off after Russian missile attack on Ukraine
Five days after a Russian cruise missile violated its airspace for 39 seconds, Poland announced it had scrambled fighter planes last night to protect its airspace. The announcement was made by the Polish command on X following a new series of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine. “We observe intensive long-range air activity of the Russian Federation in connection with missile attacks on objects located on the territory of Ukraine,” the post said.
Emmanuel Macron, on Vladimir Putin: “If there are talks to resume, I will”
The debate between Lula and Emmanuel Macron invited war in Ukraine. Received by his counterpart in Brazil, who refused to isolate Russia on the international scene, Emmanuel Macron specifically declared: “”If there are to start discussions again (with Vladimir Putin) on topics that allow peace, I will do it. .”
The President of Ukraine welcomed Valery Heyer in Kyiv this Wednesday
Volodymyr Zelensky received a delegation from the European political group Renew in the Ukrainian capital this Wednesday. Valerie Heyer, head of the Renaissance list, was a notable presence for the upcoming European elections.
informed. War in Ukraine: How Forges de Tarbes Doubles Production Rate of 155mm Shells for Kyiv
case. War in Ukraine: Will France Enter the War Economy?