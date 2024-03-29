direct. War in Ukraine: “We are holding on despite everything”, assures the head of the military administration

I welcomed the delegation of the Renew Europe political group of the European Parliament, led by its President @valeriehair.

We discussed in detail how to speed up military aid to Ukraine, ways to counter Russian propaganda in Europe, and Ukraine’s EU accession. It is important… pic.twitter.com/qGL4gxekH5

— Volodymyr Zelensky / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 28, 2024