Friction between the Czech Republic and Slovakia over Ukraine

The Czech government announced on Wednesday that it is skipping bilateral meetings with the Slovak cabinet in the coming months due to differences over aid to Ukraine.

With our correspondent in Prague, Alexis Rosenzweig

The head of the Slovak government claims to be for peace, but his rhetoric sometimes recalls the Kremlin, when he often repeats that ” The war started in 2014 because of Ukrainian neo-Nazis “

Robert Fico also sent his foreign minister, Juraj Blanar, to Turkey in early March to shake hands with Russian diplomatic chief Sergei Lavrov.

A lot of gestures for the Czech government, which resulted in the decision last week to suspend regular bilateral consultations with the Slovak government.

In a video message from Mr. Fico on Wednesday, the scathing response, according to which Prague “ Threatens excellent Slovak-Czech relations as Czech government supports war in Ukraine “

Prague vigorously backs Ukraine against Russia, and President Petr Pavel has just announced that a Czech project for the shared purchase of shells, also supported by France, is now fully funded. The first weapons may be delivered to the Ukrainian military in the coming weeks.

Since the election of Robert Fico, the Visegrad group of four countries has literally jumped on the Ukrainian question, with the Czech Republic and Poland on the one hand in favor of unconditional support for Kiev, and on the other hand, Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, along with Slovakia, are very willing. to negotiate with the Russians.

However, Robert Fico recently announced a bilateral meeting between his government and Ukrainian ministers on April 11 near the Ukrainian border in eastern Slovakia. Whether this meeting will be confirmed remains to be seen.

Also readEmmanuel Macron in Prague: “We must be clear about the reality of the situation”