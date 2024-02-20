A Russian pilot was shot down near Alicante, Spain

Maxim Kuzminov was the victim of a targeted killing on February 13, 2024. This is one of the great features of Russian intelligence. It took almost a week for the Spanish authorities to identify him because he had false papers that were provided to him by the Ukrainian special services after the success of the operation. “Cynitsia” Late summer of 2023. Kuzminov, 28, a helicopter pilot, managed to fly across the border at low altitude and reach Kharkiv, Ukraine. He escaped radar and gave Mi 8 helicopters, confidential documents and sophisticated military technology to the Ukrainians.

This masterful feat of war for the Ukrainian military was a terrible humiliation for the Kremlin. Upon his arrival in Kharkiv, the Russians received a hero’s welcome. He received a reward of about 500,000 euros and revealed all the details of the plan submitted to him by Ukrainian intelligence. “Once my security and financial compensation were resolved, we began planning my flight, Maxim Kuzminov explained on Ukrainian television. My aim is not to stay, because I know very well how this will end. Ukraine will win this war. I’ve been through a lot already. No one wants this war. You see, it’s only a matter of time before Ukraine wins.”

After the operation, the young Russian pilot gave several interviews, without hiding, then he arrived in a small town on the southern Spanish coast, where he tried to escape from the GRU, the all-powerful military intelligence service. Russian.

threatened

In the weeks following Operation Synitsia, Russian television made it clear that this betrayal would not go unpunished and that Kuzminov was well aware of this. He himself repeated that it was not abolished “Only a Matter of Time”. Every Russian citizen around the world who disagrees with the Kremlin knows they will be hunted down. Their fate depends on the seriousness of the crime they have committed in the eyes of the Russian power.

It is a Russian specialty to smuggle traitors and enemies of power across borders. This is one of the missions of the GRU’s Unit 29155, a foreign agent specializing in covert operations for decades. From the first hours of the war in Afghanistan, in the late 1970s, the Spetznaz, the special forces, reached the heart of power by assassinating the Afghan president. Near France, they are at the root of the 2018 poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former member of the household, who went to the British camp.

The list of these operations is very long and, of course, the Kremlin strongly denies these operations. According to the official version of the Russian media, in the case of Maxim Kuzminov, drugs and alcohol were the cause of his death.