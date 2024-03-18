Health

Diet secrets of the best French athletes

Photo of Admin Admin21 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Reserved for subscribers

Since 1965, INSEP in the heart of Bois de Vincennes has been dedicated to training future Olympic medalists.
Adobe stock.

investigation – At Incep’s very high performance training center, nutrition is a very serious matter. Le Figaro See what’s happening on the plates of champions.

How to Eat a Balanced Diet When You’re on the Go ? How to avoid unbalanced gym snack foods during competitions ? » Charlene Courtois, dietician, calls ten very attentive people in front of her. This evening, the mass training is for fencers of the National Institute of Sport, Expertise and Performance (INSEP). We must find suitable solutions for these athletes, who often travel abroad and who, because of the all-day competitions, eat with what they get locally. “We can’t say that the ham and butter sandwich is very good. We therefore suggest that they appeal For freeze-dried meals. They are easy to transport and allow you to eat a balanced diet. All you need is a kettle and water to rearrange them on site,” Charlaine Courtois explains.

This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 91% left to discover.

Flash sale

€4.49/month for 12 months

Already subscribed? enter

The editorial team advises you

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin21 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Why potatoes are better than pasta

8 hours ago

This very widespread bacteria favors the appearance of the disease

January 18, 2024

“I use the classes to get out of my house and my state of mental confinement”

February 4, 2024

Suffering from a mysterious illness, an 8-year-old boy becomes mute but the worst is yet to come

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button