Diet secrets of the best French athletes
investigation – At Incep’s very high performance training center, nutrition is a very serious matter. Le Figaro See what’s happening on the plates of champions.
“How to Eat a Balanced Diet When You’re on the Go ? How to avoid unbalanced gym snack foods during competitions ? » Charlene Courtois, dietician, calls ten very attentive people in front of her. This evening, the mass training is for fencers of the National Institute of Sport, Expertise and Performance (INSEP). We must find suitable solutions for these athletes, who often travel abroad and who, because of the all-day competitions, eat with what they get locally. “We can’t say that the ham and butter sandwich is very good. We therefore suggest that they appeal For freeze-dried meals. They are easy to transport and allow you to eat a balanced diet. All you need is a kettle and water to rearrange them on site,” Charlaine Courtois explains.
