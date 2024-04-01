5 Low Glycemic Index Foods to Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes

Perfect for controlling blood sugar spikes, these breakfast foods also allow you to limit weight gain while avoiding feelings of fatigue and cravings.

Breakfast is often referred to as “the most important meal of the day.” Although this is not the general truth, this meal is also interesting for providing the body with the right nutrients after several hours of fasting. Good appetite management And his A feeling of completeness all day long

This is why we often recommend eating foods that stabilize blood sugar levels for breakfast to avoid energy spikes and crashes. Ideal? consume Low glycemic index (GI) products, i.e. foods where carbohydrates are absorbed more slowly by the body. Here’s a selection of low GI foods to include in your breakfast to start the day off on the right foot.

5 Low Glycemic Index Foods to Eat for Breakfast

Oatmeal is an excellent source of low GI complex carbohydrates. Their richness in soluble fiber helps control blood sugar levels by slowing the absorption of carbohydrates into the blood. Prefer whole versions and avoid instant varieties high in added sugar. For added variety, consider making baked oats with unsweetened almond milk, topped with fresh fruit or nuts. For breakfast, eat them in the form of porridge, muesli or bowl cakes.

Eggs are a very good quality protein that provides lasting satiety. They are also very versatile, allowing for a variety of breakfast preparations. Scrambled eggs, hard-boiled eggs, or vegetable omelets are low GI options that help stabilize blood sugar levels while providing essential nutrients like protein, vitamins, and minerals.

Unsweetened Greek yogurt is another healthy, low GI breakfast option. It is high in protein and healthy fats, which promote satiety and help stabilize blood sugar levels. Add fresh fruit or nuts for a touch of sweetness and crunch without compromising the overall GI of your meal.

Avocados are an excellent source of healthy fats, fiber and many other health-promoting nutrients. Its high fat content contributes to feelings of satiety, while its low carbohydrate content classifies it as a low GI food. Serve a slice of avocado on wholemeal bread or serve it with scrambled eggs for a filling and balanced breakfast.

Fruits like strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries are rich in fiber and antioxidants. They’re also relatively low in carbohydrates, making them great low-GI choices for breakfast. You can easily eat it for breakfast, with Greek yogurt or porridge made with oatmeal.

Breakfast, what foods to avoid to avoid blood sugar spikes?

Sugary cereals, such as commercial breakfast cereals, often have a lot of added sugar, which causes a rapid rise in blood sugar and a drop in energy. Likewise, white bread and pastries are sources of refined carbohydrates that can have a similar effect on blood sugar levels.

Industrial fruit juices, devoid of fiber and high in sugar, should also be avoided as they can cause spikes in blood sugar levels. By replacing these foods with low-glycemic options like oatmeal, eggs, and fresh fruit, you’ll promote steady, long-lasting energy throughout the morning.