A fat burner, this tea will be most effective for weight loss (even while you sleep).

Researchers revealed that this low-oxidized tea promotes fat breakdown even during sleep.

Losing weight while you sleep, is that what we all dream of? This dream may come true according to researchers at Japan’s University of Tsukuba who have shown drinking alcohol Two cups a day A tea that we all know Burning fat…even while sleeping. This tea is nicknamed “blue tea” because of the blue reflection in its leaves, its specialty. Slightly oxidized, which gives it a flavor between green tea (an oxidized tea, with a rather herbaceous flavor) and black tea (a highly oxidized tea, with a rather bitter flavor). Thanks to its partial oxidation, This tea is especially rich in catechinsAntioxidants are known as incredible “fat burners”.Impact on energy costs“, according to the researchers. And “Like all teas, it contains Caffeinewhich affects energy metabolism by increasing our heart rate and promoting fat breakdown“, they explain in the review Nutrients.

20% less fat in volunteers

To show this “fat-burning” effect, researchers followed 12 healthy people for 14 days which were divided into three groups. Each day, volunteers in the first group drank one cup of oolong tea (the famous “blue tea”) (100 mg) at breakfast and another at lunch. Another group of volunteers ate one cup Pure coffee (100 mg) at breakfast and another at lunch and a third group of volunteers took a placebo. At the end of 14 days, calorimetry was performed to measure each individual’s energy expenditure. Thanks to this test, the researchers realized that the consumption of oolong tea and pure coffee increased the breakdown of fat by approximately 20% in the participants of the first two groups compared to the “placebo” group. But most of all, they were able to show thanks to sleep recordings that the “fat-burning” effect of oolong tea continued while the participants slept. was A negative effect on the time it takes to fall asleep or the quality of sleep. This sustained action during sleep was not seen in coffee drinkers.

Any hope of losing weight fast?

“The stimulatory effects of oolong tea on fat breakdown during sleep may have real clinical relevance To control body weight. However, we need to determine whether the effects seen during the 2-week study translate into long-term body fat reduction.” rage the authors of the study in a press release. Additionally, they want to test Decaffeinated oolong tea for Better separate the effects of caffeine from other components of teaWhich will help them understand exactly how oolong participates in fat breakdown.