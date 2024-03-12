Did Josh Allen attend the Oscars with Hailee Steinfeld?

Last night was Hollywood’s biggest night as the annual Oscars were handed out to the best of the best in the movie-making business.

Most of the Bills mafia and NFL football fans were wondering if this would be the time when Bills QB1 Josh Allen would be in the public eye as a couple with actress Hailee Steinfeld.

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Allen’s ex shares bikini photos from Cabo

It seems the football star took the night off as Hailey was at the Oscars and post-parties without her boyfriend.

Allen mentioned that the couple has been trying to keep their relationship private and was furious when some photographers caught the couple on vacation in Mexico last year.

Experience Good Morning with Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Experience Good Morning with Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

EXCLUSIVE: Check out Josh Allen’s $7.2 million mansion

So while Josh wasn’t in person at this year’s Oscars, the couple is still going strong and seems to be doing a good job trying to keep their situation out of the public eye.

If you missed the Oscars red carpet, check out some photos of Hailee Steinfeld.

Hailee Steinfeld 2024 Oscars Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld walks the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Photos of Josh Allen golfing Josh Allen is good at football, but he’s also good at golf. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields