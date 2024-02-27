Fashion Story: Rihanna and her see-through dress at CFDA 2014

Happy Birthday Rihanna! The Barbadian singer celebrates her 36th birthday on Tuesday, February 20. A day that the interpreter diamondPregnant with her second child, definitely spending time with family, surrounded by his companions Stopped ASAP and his son Raza. For now, the star hasn’t revealed anything about his plans for his birthday… does he plan to celebrate in complete seclusion with his family and a few close friends? Or did she plan a big dinner or even a party for the occasion? If this is the case, it’s a safe bet that the millionaire actor will be decked out in his best attire, Which is considered a fashion icon.

There is proof Fashion Icon Award which she received from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) in 2014. Rihanna was actually awarded for her impact on the fashion industry and for how daring her style is. For this award ceremony, she wore A transparent dress that created a global buzz On social networks, she makes a place for herself in the pantheon of the most memorable outfits. Here are the secrets of this anthology.

Rihanna flaunts her dream curves for the world to see

June 2, 2014, New York. All the fashion and celebrity elite gathered at Lincoln Center for the CFDA ceremony, considered by the press to be the Oscars of fashion. Thanks to her extravagant dresses on the red carpet, her various perfume launches and her collaborations with brands like Gucci, Armani and Puma, Rihanna is on her way to an award. Famous fashion icon award in hand By Anna Wintour in person. And her appearance at the event earned her the title she was about to receive: the singer, then 26, moved under the flashes of photographers. Almost naked under a beautiful pink knitted dress, glittering with thousands of tiny crystals.

In addition to its transparency, which rarely hides breasts, buttocks or tattoos, The sheath-shaped piece is attractive with its rounded sheer back. This is covered with a light pink fur boa, which contrasts wonderfully with the color of the beautiful Barbadian. The singing star completes her look A pair of long socksOn which sits a stately silver ring, and Just like her dress, a fine mesh headband, Tied around her hair and her dangling earrings. On her feet, we can see high-heeled sandals under the long fabric. In terms of beauty, the interpreter of loudly bet on Thick black smoky eye Her outfit highlights her clear eyes and pink mouth to remember.

230,000 Swarovski crystals sewn to the last minute

Within hours, Rihanna’s look goes viral on the internet. His arrival is endlessly broadcast in social networks and media. This gorgeous dress, Who looks like Rihanna Josephine BakerConceived by Adam Sellman, American designer behind many of Lady Gaga and Gwen Stefani’s costumes, and who launched his own line in the early 2010s. she At that time. was interviewed by ELLE USThe designer explains that he first approached the singer’s stylist, Mel Ottenberg, to compose this custom piece: “Before we even talked about design, I told Mel that I wanted a special outfit for CFDA. We definitely wanted something a little outrageous“

Once contact was established, Rihanna herself gave instructions to the designer: “She was very specific about what she wanted, she still is,” It gives confidence. The production process is quite long: to get the nude effect seen on the red carpet, Adam Sellman had to dye the dress to match the singer’s skin tone. An artist has an idea To mix simple crystals with colored crystals So that the dress shines all around. Adam Selman likes this idea: “It makes all the difference”, He accepts.

In total, he needs to embroider more than that 230,000 Swarovski crystalsWhich puts her past the deadline set by Rihanna’s stylist… “At 3pm the same day the seamstress was still at it And a total of twenty people had to be collected”, It reveals. But the result is worth it, because this dress gives her a nice spotlight … “She could have chosen any designer to design this dress, so it was especially exciting that she chose me for this big night in fashion.”, he adds. And to conclude, still in awe of this amazing opportunity: “When I saw (Rihanna wearing it), I started crying. Real tears!” exclaims the designer. Her only regret: not having time to make underwear to match the dress, for a less transparent effect… “I wish I had time to do it Short to go with it. That will be for next time!” He jokes.

