Companions, Adele Exarchopoulos and Lena Situations boldly reinvent the evening bun

Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léna Situations proved that buns are the ultimate evening hairstyle during this event hosted by YSL Beauty.

Adele Exarchopoulos and Lena Mahfouf, known as “Lena Situations,” did not miss the Yves Saint Laurent evening celebrating the opening of the beauty pop-up on March 25. Both these ladies also glowed with beauty that combined beauty and glamour. In terms of hairstyles, one winner emerged: the bun.

Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léna Situations bet on a bun

With their all-black look, Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léna Situations chose to put their hair in a particularly chic bun. As we can see in the photo posted on the influencer’s Instagram account, Adele wears Exarchopoulos Attractive bun Not a single hair of which is left when Lena’s situation bet on it Combines with retro style. Indeed, the bun placed on top of her head perfectly preserves her curly mane. The extra thing that makes all the difference? there Short bangs Styled next to the face. Both crouched over an improvised chess table, with tubes of lipstick instead of pawns, they strike the legendary poses of players Ronaldo and Messi for the Louis Vuitton campaign.

Adèle-Exarchopoulos-Lena-Situations-YSL-beauty-pose-Messi-Ronaldo
© Louis Vuitton/ Instagram Lena Situations

Glamorous makeup by Adèle Exarchopoulos and Lena Situations

Another common beauty asset between the 30-year-old actress and the Franco-Algerian entrepreneur: their striking make-up. For a successful evening makeup, the two young women focused on the eyes. Thus, Adele Exarchopoulos flaunts blended black liner along her upper and lower lashes. Smoked look And Lena situations wear it Dark smokey-eyes, approved for its decor. For the rest of the beauty look, they opted for simplicity by opting for a uniform color and nude lips.

