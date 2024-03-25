Deadpool and Wolverine could also make Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch a bigger threat to the multiverse (Marvel theory).

Deadpool and Wolverine Fans are already excited with its impressive teaser trailer. Fans will have to wait a few more months to experience the new MCU film in theaters but information about the film is still coming in. According to a recent insider report, the film will introduce the concept of an ‘anchor’ to the branches of Yggdrasil in the MCU. This concept may prove detrimental to Earth-616 due to the apparent death of the Scarlet Witch in this universe.

The Ryan Reynolds film will see the titular characters taking aim at each other, but ultimately unite to fight a greater threat. to VAT Loki plays a leading role in Deadpool and WolverineWhich would presumably assign the multiverse-saving task to Deadpool.

Deadpool and Wolverine The theory could make Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda the main threat

Marvel Studios Deadpool and Wolverine will be a turning point for the MCU, both on and off-screen. The potential success of the film will restore fans’ faith in the franchise after a string of failed or average projects. However, the storyline is expected to take a more interesting turn with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool traveling through the multiverse to solve the problem.

According to internal information Daniel Richtmanone another Loki Apart from TVA, Tattva will make his appearance in the film. The film will introduce the concept of ‘anchors’ in the branches of Yggdrasil. This anchor would be a unique entity in the universe, whose death would cause the entire universe to decay, entangle, and completely disappear from existence.

Richtman’s scoop also spawned several other theories on social media and online discussion forums. Redditor, u/Tonycam24, suggests that Scarlet Witch could be the anchor and her death at the end. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Possibly initiated an intrusion event.

According to this Redditor’s theory, the Young Avengers will team up to bring Elizabeth Olsen’s character back to life in order to save Earth-616 from invasion. As shown in the end credits of Marvels, Young Avengers Team Iman Velani’s Ms. Starting to take shape under Marvel. However, the team faces resistance from Doctor Strange, who believes the Scarlet Witch is too dangerous to bring back to life.

Deadpool and Wolverine Apparently confirming another popular theory

Fans of the film had previously speculated that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool would not be the only variant of the character in the film. A new promotional art for the film confirmed four other variants, including Babypool, Kidpool, Dogpool, and Headpool. Speculation specifically mentioned the child star’s cameo in the role of Kidpool. Percy Jackson Actor Walker Scobell was the fan choice for the role (via CBR).

New promo art for #DeadpoolAndWolverine Featuring our first look at BabyPool, KidPool and HeadPool. #DeadpoolWolverine pic.twitter.com/GzFQVhg8Fp — Marvel Multiverse (@MarvelMultiverse) March 23, 2024

Talking about the variant in the film, another scoop @CanWeGetToast It was previously suggested that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine would also have a variant. Scooper also reported that Wolverine would not be played by anyone other than a variant iron man Actor Henry Cavill. Others also reported Cavill’s involvement in a possible MCU role.

Deadpool and Wolverine Releasing in theaters on July 26, 2024.