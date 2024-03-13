Britney Spears walks the beach completely naked and shares three (old?) photos of her butt.

Britney Spears has accustomed us to photos of complete freedom in an evening dress, and Monday March 11, 2024 was no exception to the rule.

• Also Read: Britney Spears has been banned for four seasons because she always goes around topless

The popstar, whose full Instagram name is now XILA MARIA RIVER RED, got the week off to a big start by sharing three snaps of herself strolling naked on the beach.

Only one flower in the caption of three photos.

However, our keen eyes allowed us to see that it was an old photo shoot. Britney posted all this hot content before deleting it. • To view here: Britney Spears shows off her cleavage on Instagram

She did it again. But why? Britney may have been inspired by Princess Kate Middleton, who was accused of pulling up old photos to try to prove who knows what.

• To read: Palace releases first photo of Kate in months, but it contains a major Photoshop error

• To read: An internet user believes he has solved the mystery of Princess Kate Middleton’s famous altered photo

In any case, we hope Brittney is right.

