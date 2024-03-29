Game news Diablo 4 is coming to PC “for free” today, here’s what you need to do to take advantage!

Diablo 4 arrives in Xbox Game Pass today! However, you must have a battle.net account to take advantage of it. We explain the process to you.

Diablo 4 in Game Pass

This is the first result of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard King that is truly tangible for players: Diablo 4 has arrived in the Redmond firm’s subscription service Xbox Game Pass. It was Phil Spencer, the boss of Microsoft Gaming, who made it official during a speech in February. So today, March 28, subscribers can enjoy the fourth installment of Blizzard’s hack’n’slash saga. Here’s how to take advantage of it:

Open the Xbox app on the PC and make sure you’re signed in with your Microsoft account. The latter must be linked to your Game Pass subscription. Then click on Diablo 4, then click on the Install button.

If Battle.net is not yet installed, you will be prompted to do so. Click “Install Battle.net” when prompted and complete the installation. (If Battle.net is already installed, you will automatically proceed to the next step.)

Second, you have to connect to Battle.net and link it to your Microsoft account. If you do not have an account, you will be prompted to create one.

Once you’ve downloaded Battle.net and connected your accounts, you can finish installing Diablo 4!

An arrival in Xbox Game Pass that could be considered accidental. Blizzard’s team 3, dedicated to the development of Diablo 4, “Campfire” last week to discuss upcoming content. It’s Season 4 that’s been waiting for. It obviously excited conference viewers as it promises to revisit some of the foundations established since June 6 with the game’s release: crafting legendary items, enhancing the experience Or the legendary loot that appears more often.

It is in the middle of April that we will be able to get the first feedback about this Season 4: it is first deployed from April 2 to April 9 on dedicated servers for testing by players. After that, we have to wait until May 14 to see it hit the public servers. Until then, we should also learn more about the theme that frames it as well as the gameplay dedicated to it.